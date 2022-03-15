Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Drops By 36.7%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,522,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. 40,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.92. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

