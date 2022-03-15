Short Interest in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Increases By 77.3%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Kairos Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Kairos Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAIR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

