Short Interest in Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Drops By 37.5%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 398,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.9 days.

FTMNF traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. 2,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,139. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTMNF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.