Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Declines By 45.9%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ MNDO opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. MIND C.T.I. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $59.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. MIND C.T.I.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.
MIND C.T.I. Company Profile (Get Rating)
MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.
