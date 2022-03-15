Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Declines By 45.9%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDO opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. MIND C.T.I. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $59.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. MIND C.T.I.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 37,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 1,024.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 37,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

