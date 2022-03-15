Short Interest in Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Expands By 88.8%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the February 13th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Neoen stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. Neoen has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92.

Get Neoen alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Neoen from €37.50 ($41.21) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.