Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Decreases By 40.3%

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the February 13th total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of JPS stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.94. 40,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,130. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
