Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Decreases By 40.3%

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the February 13th total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of JPS stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.94. 40,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,130. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 171,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

