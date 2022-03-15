Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Decreases By 39.9%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 447,700 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 745,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 121.0 days.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOGEF. Citigroup upgraded Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $700.00.
Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.33. 1,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $171.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.02.
Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ørsted A/S (DOGEF)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.