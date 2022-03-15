Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Increases By 41.6%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the February 13th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QUISF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Quisitive Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.30.

QUISF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. 16,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.64.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

