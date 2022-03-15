Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expands By 36.0%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of SBRA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,122,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.35. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,747,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after buying an additional 2,066,288 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,228,000 after buying an additional 1,415,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,695,000 after buying an additional 1,377,573 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.