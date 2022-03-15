Short Interest in Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Expands By 75.0%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of SHMUY stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shimizu has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Shimizu had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 3.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHMUY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shimizu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Shimizu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

