Short Interest in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Rises By 50.0%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SLAM remained flat at $$9.76 on Tuesday. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,431. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73. Slam has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Get Slam alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 68.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.