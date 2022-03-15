Short Interest in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMAP) Drops By 23.4%

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAP. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $832,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,362,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

SMAP opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

