Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Decreases By 28.0%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. 42,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. Toray Industries has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

About Toray Industries (Get Rating)

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

