Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Drops By 30.6%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,219,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

