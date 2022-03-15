Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Rises By 60.4%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the February 13th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HIX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.90. 356,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,790. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

