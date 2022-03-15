Short Interest in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Decreases By 31.6%

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $529.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.