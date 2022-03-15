Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the February 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. 64,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $38.23.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter.

SMMNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($85.16) to €71.10 ($78.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.