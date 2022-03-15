Sierra Metals (SMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Sierra Metals to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

SMT stock opened at C$1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.07. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.42 and a 52-week high of C$4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$285.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

