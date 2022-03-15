Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, dropped their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

