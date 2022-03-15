Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Trading Up 5.5%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 5,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,528,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SGFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 148.74.
In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 53.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.
About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
