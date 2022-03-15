Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Trading Up 5.5%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 5,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,528,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 148.74.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 53.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

