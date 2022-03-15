Silicon Motion Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,263 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,116% compared to the typical daily volume of 844 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 421,825 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 460,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,789,000 after buying an additional 28,482 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,873,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,659 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.60. 434,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,161. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.10. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

