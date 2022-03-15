Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Short Interest Update

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 777,400 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 588,200 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

SMWB stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Similarweb has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Similarweb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

