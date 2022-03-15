Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

Get Similarweb alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.49. Similarweb has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $2,346,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $489,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $8,230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Similarweb (SMWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.