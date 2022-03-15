Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,021 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,858,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,232,000 after acquiring an additional 229,583 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,506,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,240,000 after acquiring an additional 260,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,048,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 279,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.28. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.18%.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

