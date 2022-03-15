SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SITE Centers has decreased its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SITE Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 216.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Shares of SITC opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.61.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

