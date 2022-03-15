SKALE Network Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $382.64 million and $8.26 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00104370 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,245,100,835 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

