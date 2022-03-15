Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P Buys 25,000 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 17,486 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $271,033.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00.

AdaptHealth stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.05. 594,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,129. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $38.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 641.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 60,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 33,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

