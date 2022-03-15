Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.43.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:ZZZ traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.34. 178,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$26.02 and a 12 month high of C$41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

About Sleep Country Canada (Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.