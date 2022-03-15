Smooth Love Potion Market Capitalization Hits $82.82 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $82.82 million and $154.99 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00034898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00104353 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 5,129,907,048 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.