Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $109.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

