Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.63 billion and the lowest is $4.44 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $21.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.63 billion to $22.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.23 billion to $25.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.83. 801,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,461,902. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $403,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,630 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 67.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

