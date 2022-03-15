Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWX. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.