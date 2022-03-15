SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after acquiring an additional 84,743 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,724,000 after buying an additional 41,505 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,922,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.28. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,097. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $77.29 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

