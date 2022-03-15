Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.50 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,633,000 after buying an additional 1,546,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,933,000 after acquiring an additional 783,220 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after acquiring an additional 648,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,261,000 after acquiring an additional 617,201 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

