Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Vascular Biogenics Profile (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.