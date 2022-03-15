Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,757 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises about 1.3% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

