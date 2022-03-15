Spheroid Universe (SPH) 1-Day Volume Tops $88,110.00

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. Spheroid Universe has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $88,110.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00044941 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.13 or 0.06544977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,823.35 or 1.00112080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00040598 BTC.

About Spheroid Universe

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,113,013,419 coins and its circulating supply is 70,219,454 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spheroid Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spheroid Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

