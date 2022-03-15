Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) PT Raised to GBX 310 at Barclays

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 310 ($4.03) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.12) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.85) to GBX 347 ($4.51) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 246.14 ($3.20).

Shares of SPI stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.17) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £978.73 million and a P/E ratio of -100.83. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 270 ($3.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 236.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider Ian Cheshire acquired 8,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £19,903.50 ($25,882.31).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

