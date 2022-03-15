Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spire by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Spire by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Spire by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 244,087 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Spire by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 31,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Spire by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SR stock opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 63.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SR. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

