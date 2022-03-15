Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 47,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,456,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,197,000 after purchasing an additional 435,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 269,735 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 163,272 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 157,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 136,010 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

