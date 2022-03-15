Spire Wealth Management Has $870,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $284.85 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.42 and its 200-day moving average is $233.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

