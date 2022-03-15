Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 47.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Life Storage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,685,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Life Storage by 118.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 82,401 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI stock opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

