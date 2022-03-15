Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,998 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,605,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Diageo by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.52. Diageo plc has a one year low of $163.41 and a one year high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

