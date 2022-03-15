Spirent Communications plc (SPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPTGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.72. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 240.53 ($3.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.80 ($2.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.04). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 240.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 267.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 310 ($4.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.51) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 328 ($4.27).

Spirent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Read More

Dividend History for Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.