Spirent Communications plc (SPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.72. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 240.53 ($3.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.80 ($2.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.04). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 240.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 267.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 310 ($4.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.51) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 328 ($4.27).

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

