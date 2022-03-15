Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Issues Earnings Results

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SPRB stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 31,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 543.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 394.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66,286 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

