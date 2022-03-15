SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $168.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.86.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC opened at $119.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.91.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

