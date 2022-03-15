SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $168.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.86.
SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.
In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SPSC opened at $119.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.91.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
