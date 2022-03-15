SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in February

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SQI Diagnostics stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. SQI Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences company that develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced multiplexing diagnostics. The firm is focused on developing the business units targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing. It involves in commercializing its developmental COVID-19 antibody test kit, and also the RALI-Dx and RALI-fast Point-of-Care tests to triage COVID-19 patients for respiratory distress.

