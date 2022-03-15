Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $39,000 Stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,426 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dynatronics were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DYNT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84. Dynatronics Co. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.79.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DYNT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

About Dynatronics (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.