Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ABVC opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new drugs and medical devices. The firm’s products pipeline include ABV-1501, which is a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer (TNBC); ABV-1504 is a botanical reuptake inhibitor that targets norepinephrine; ABV-1505 for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); ABV-1702 is to treat myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); ABV-1703 for Pancreatic Cancer; ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 is a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy; ABV-2001; and ABV-2002.

