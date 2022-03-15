Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 20,008 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,008 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XERS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 283,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 131,207 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $170.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XERS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

